Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Up 32.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) traded up 32.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 858,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 432,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEF. HC Wainwright raised shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Defiance Silver Price Performance

Defiance Silver Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$66.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.95.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

