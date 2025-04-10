582,895 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 582,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,999,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of Twilio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.78, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $721,401.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,936,243.20. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

