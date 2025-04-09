Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 6,478 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Ventas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,010.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,373. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $27,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,153. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,778 shares of company stock worth $20,934,891 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

