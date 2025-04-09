Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

