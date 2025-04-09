Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) is Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 6.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $33,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,536,000. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,545,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,563,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,410,000 after purchasing an additional 835,677 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 536.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 724,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 610,790 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 845,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 307,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.