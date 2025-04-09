Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.81. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.