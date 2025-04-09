Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 7,000 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Greenland Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEB. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of PEB opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $923.05 million, a P/E ratio of -26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.30%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

