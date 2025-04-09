APG Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $556.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $766.90. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $536.23 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.