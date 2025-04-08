Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $384.00 to $423.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.61.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $342.93 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $460.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

