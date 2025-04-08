Aviva PLC Acquires 1,737 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 981.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of NVR worth $15,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $7,063.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7,380.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8,393.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,999.99 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

