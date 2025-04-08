Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 40,738 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,738 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,852.68. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $115.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

