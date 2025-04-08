Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,579 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $908,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.6 %

KMB stock opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $123.84 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average of $135.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.75%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

