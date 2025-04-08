Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.24

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.24 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a 91.6% increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $4.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JTC stock opened at GBX 793.08 ($10.10) on Tuesday. JTC has a one year low of GBX 765 ($9.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,178 ($14.99). The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 949.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 992.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other JTC news, insider Dawn Marriott purchased 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 939 ($11.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,947.16 ($127,223.98). Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

