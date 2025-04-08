Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 225 ($2.86). 11,400,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,197% from the average session volume of 879,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.33 ($2.80).

Volex Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £538.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 270.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 292.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon Boaden sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £15,932.40 ($20,280.55). Also, insider John Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £27,200 ($34,623.22). 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc (AIM: VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key sectors: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.

