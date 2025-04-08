Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Purchases £49,682.50 in Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allen purchased 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 835 ($10.63) per share, for a total transaction of £49,682.50 ($63,241.47).
Shares of HFG stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 857 ($10.91). 8,127,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £767.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 857.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 886.69. Hilton Food Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 796 ($10.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 996 ($12.68).
Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 61 ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Food Group plc will post 62.3340321 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.
We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.
