Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.03 and last traded at C$11.03, with a volume of 9631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.85.

Goodfellow Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35.

Goodfellow Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Goodfellow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Goodfellow Company Profile

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

