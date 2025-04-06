Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 6950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Baylin Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYL

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -559.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

(Get Free Report)

Baylin Technologies Inc is a diversified global wireless technology company. The Company is focused on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radiofrequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave and Mitec VSAT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.