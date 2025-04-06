Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 6950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Baylin Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYL
Baylin Technologies Stock Performance
Baylin Technologies Company Profile
Baylin Technologies Inc is a diversified global wireless technology company. The Company is focused on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radiofrequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave and Mitec VSAT.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baylin Technologies
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.