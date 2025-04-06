iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.11 and last traded at $85.85, with a volume of 111648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.66.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,610,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

