Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after purchasing an additional 571,657 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $681,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $263.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.97. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Argus cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cfra Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.31.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

