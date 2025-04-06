Promising Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now – April 5th

Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, and Chubb are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies that are involved in various sectors of agriculture, including farming, food processing, and distribution of agricultural products. These stocks also cover companies producing agricultural machinery, fertilizers, and related inputs, reflecting the broader spectrum of activities in the food supply chain. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE traded down $17.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $430.25. 3,609,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.55 and a 200 day moving average of $441.78. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $515.05.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded down $15.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,257,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,337. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB traded down $21.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.74. 3,195,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,264. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.25 and a 200-day moving average of $281.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

