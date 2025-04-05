Mizuho Bank Ltd. Invests $51,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,826,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Realty Income by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

Realty Income Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:O opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 328.57%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.