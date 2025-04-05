Huntington National Bank Has $298,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 130.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,318.26. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

