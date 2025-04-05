NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,046,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,672,409,000 after acquiring an additional 144,391 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,088,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,483 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,729,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $982,994,000 after buying an additional 269,656 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.87 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.38.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.