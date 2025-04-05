Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,902 ($37.44) and last traded at GBX 2,901 ($37.42), with a volume of 9326826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,822 ($36.40).
Imperial Brands Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,775.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,543.08. The company has a market cap of £23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42.
Imperial Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 54.26 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.
About Imperial Brands
We are Imperial Brands, a global consumer-focused organisation and the fourth largest international tobacco company.
We’re driven by our purpose: to forge a path to a healthier future for moments of relaxation and pleasure. The world’s one billion adult smokers are seeking new and potentially less harmful products and we are committed to meeting their diverse and evolving needs.
