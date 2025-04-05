Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,902 ($37.44) and last traded at GBX 2,901 ($37.42), with a volume of 9326826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,822 ($36.40).

Imperial Brands Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,775.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,543.08. The company has a market cap of £23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 54.26 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Insider Transactions at Imperial Brands

About Imperial Brands

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 112,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,788 ($35.96), for a total transaction of £3,127,662.04 ($4,034,651.75). Also, insider Alan Johnson acquired 1,397 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,862 ($36.92) per share, with a total value of £39,982.14 ($51,576.55). Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

We are Imperial Brands, a global consumer-focused organisation and the fourth largest international tobacco company.

We’re driven by our purpose: to forge a path to a healthier future for moments of relaxation and pleasure. The world’s one billion adult smokers are seeking new and potentially less harmful products and we are committed to meeting their diverse and evolving needs.

