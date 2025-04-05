Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $224.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.61. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $222.91 and a 12-month high of $280.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

