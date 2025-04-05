Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 9,073 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 1,135.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

ATHM stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.16.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $244.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

