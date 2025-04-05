Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,615,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,036,301 shares.The stock last traded at $13.05 and had previously closed at $15.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EWTX. Scotiabank downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 496,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,809,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,106,679.75. The trade was a 3.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 8,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $259,339.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,774.34. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $986,245. Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 341,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 191,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 187,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,775 shares during the period.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

