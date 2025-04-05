Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 173303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHE LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 69,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,077,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 263,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

