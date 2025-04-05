Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6,098.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,775 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of PTC worth $14,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in PTC by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 47.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 42.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in PTC by 48.2% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in PTC by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $139.66 and a one year high of $203.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day moving average is $180.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

