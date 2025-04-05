National Bank of Canada FI Sells 40,773 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,231 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 40,773 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,986,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 244.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $138,025,000 after buying an additional 3,203,224 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Halliburton by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $353,242,000 after buying an additional 2,378,043 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after buying an additional 2,171,722 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,530,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $503,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

View Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.