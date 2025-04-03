Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 239.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $208.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $162.16 and a one year high of $228.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.58.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

