Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 16,324 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,324 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,260,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3,177.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 144,502 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 470,490.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 51,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO opened at $98.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $93.54 and a one year high of $119.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.30.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

