Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,231 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.07.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

