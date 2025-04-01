Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,585 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $479,597,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 109.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,608,000 after buying an additional 3,068,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,903,000 after buying an additional 3,064,673 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,174,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $46.22.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

