RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.35 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,260,137,000 after purchasing an additional 403,956 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,563,000 after buying an additional 890,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after buying an additional 798,037 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $290,023,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $150,668,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $267.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.05 and a 200-day moving average of $251.73. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $293.70. The company has a market capitalization of $329.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

