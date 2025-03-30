Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 420,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,640,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $491.84 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

