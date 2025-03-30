Tucker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $119.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average of $140.40.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.2235 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

