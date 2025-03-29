3D Systems’ (DDD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $5,214,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,436,600 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,492,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 944,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,413,915 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 535,287 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

