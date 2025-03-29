2,400 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $106.31 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $141.33. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

