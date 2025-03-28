StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of HSON opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
