Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRNS opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,901 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,713,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 1,219,871 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,262,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,335,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,410 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 354,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

