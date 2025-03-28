Analyzing NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP)

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and NeurAxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -151.93% NeurAxis -492.76% N/A -641.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and NeurAxis”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $100,000.00 66.06 -$3.49 million ($0.03) -3.32 NeurAxis $2.69 million 5.61 -$14.63 million ($1.20) -1.75

Guided Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeurAxis. Guided Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeurAxis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeurAxis has a beta of 4.2, indicating that its share price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of NeurAxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of NeurAxis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics beats NeurAxis on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

