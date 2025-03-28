Head to Head Analysis: Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) vs. Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Curbline Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out -3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Curbline Properties and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curbline Properties 0 5 3 0 2.38 Hudson Pacific Properties 2 7 1 0 1.90

Profitability

Curbline Properties currently has a consensus price target of $25.82, indicating a potential upside of 7.39%. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus price target of $3.54, indicating a potential upside of 17.73%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Curbline Properties.

This table compares Curbline Properties and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curbline Properties N/A N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties -44.01% -12.64% -4.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curbline Properties and Hudson Pacific Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curbline Properties $120.88 million 20.89 $10.26 million N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties $842.08 million 0.50 -$173.89 million ($2.57) -1.17

Curbline Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Summary

Curbline Properties beats Hudson Pacific Properties on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curbline Properties

(Get Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.