Head to Head Contrast: Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) & Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) and Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Scopus BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences N/A -54.95% -46.11% Scopus BioPharma N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scopus BioPharma has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

67.9% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Scopus BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Scopus BioPharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences $7.00 million 5.35 -$101.87 million ($13.18) -0.39 Scopus BioPharma N/A N/A -$11.61 million N/A N/A

Scopus BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kezar Life Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kezar Life Sciences and Scopus BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences 0 2 1 0 2.33 Scopus BioPharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 669.98%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than Scopus BioPharma.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences beats Scopus BioPharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis. Its preclinical products include KZR-261, a novel first-in-class protein secretion inhibitor for the treatment of tumors resistant to traditional chemotherapeutics. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases with unmet medical needs. It offers Duet Platform, which consists of signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3), a master immune checkpoint inhibitor and toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9), as well as includes CpG-STAT3ASO (DUET-02), CpG-STAT3siRNA (DUET-01), and CpG-STAT3decoy (DUET-03); and that develops a suite of bifunctional oligonucleotides that activate antigen-presenting cells (APCs) in the tumor microenvironment that alleviates tumor immunosuppression to jump-start T cell-mediated immune responses. The company is also developing DUET-01, as a monotherapy targeting B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; DUET-02 that provides systemic delivery for treatment of solid tumors comprising prostate or kidney cancers; and DUET-03, which targets the actual STAT3 transcription factor protein. Scopus BioPharma Inc. has licensing agreements with the City of Hope, National Institutes of Health Program, and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc. and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc. in December 2017. Scopus BioPharma Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

