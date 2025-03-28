Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cytosorbents stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,781,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,093,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 118,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

