ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ ESSA opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $22.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $196.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.40.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
