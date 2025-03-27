Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Down 17.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) were down 17.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01). Approximately 933,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,504,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Synairgen Stock Down 12.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.13.

About Synairgen

Synairgen is a respiratory drug discovery and development company founded by University of Southampton Professors Stephen Holgate, Donna Davies and Ratko Djukanovic. The business, focused primarily on lung viral defence in asthma and COPD, uses its differentiating human biology BioBank platform and world-renowned international academic KOL network to discover and develop novel therapies for respiratory disease.

Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).

