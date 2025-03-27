Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Down 17.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) were down 17.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01). Approximately 933,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,504,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).
Synairgen Stock Down 12.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £8.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.13.
About Synairgen
Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Synairgen
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.