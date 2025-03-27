BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Purchased by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the quarter. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 225.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 7,016.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 21,049 shares in the last quarter.

BYM stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

