ASOS (LON:ASC) Shares Up 20.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) rose 20.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 306.75 ($3.98). Approximately 8,724,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,282% from the average daily volume of 631,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.31).
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. The firm has a market cap of £361.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 354.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 384.45.
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
