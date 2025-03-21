Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Posts Earnings Results

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 9.61 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. had a net margin of 88.95% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Price Performance

Shares of ATR traded down GBX 1.43 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 465.58 ($6.04). The stock had a trading volume of 96,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of £435.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 483.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 478.38. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a 52 week low of GBX 420.01 ($5.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.48).

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

Further Reading

